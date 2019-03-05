BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Most retailers see turnover drop due to glut of offers

DIMITRA MANIFAVA

Seven out of every 10 retailers polled by the institute of the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE) said that they saw a drop in turnover over this year’s winter sales period, from mid-January to the end of February, compared to last year.

Only 8 percent of enterprises reported an increase in turnover this year.

The sales windows appear to be losing their appeal to consumers due to the various offers shoppers come across on a daily basis, with the large chains securing the bulk of the increase in sales thanks to their capacity to keep prices lower for longer periods.

