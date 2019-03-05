Seven out of every 10 retailers polled by the institute of the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE) said that they saw a drop in turnover over this year’s winter sales period, from mid-January to the end of February, compared to last year.

Only 8 percent of enterprises reported an increase in turnover this year.

The sales windows appear to be losing their appeal to consumers due to the various offers shoppers come across on a daily basis, with the large chains securing the bulk of the increase in sales thanks to their capacity to keep prices lower for longer periods.