Aris nearly took advantage of the recent slump in form of Olympiakos to force a major upset in Piraeus for the Basket League on Monday, but the Reds eventually won by nine to calm their nerves.

Olympiakos had opened a 16-point gap against Aris, but the Thessaloniki team slashed its deficit to just four (69-65) before the host held on for a 76-67 result.

Leader Panathinaikos stretched further its perfect record to 17 wins in as many games with a comfortable 87-75 win at Rethymno on Sunday.

Peristeri scraped through the Kymi challenge that forced overtime playing away from home, and protests that the 94-93 result in the host’s favor was the product of referee decisions.

AEK has left Promitheas behind thrashing the Patra team 83-62 at home on Saturday, as the Athens club is bracing for the all-Greek tie in the Champions League against PAOK, that saw off visiting Holargos 80-73.

Panionios took a leap to safety with its 101-91 victory over Lavrio, that has not escaped the relegation dogfight yet, in the first home game for Panionios at the Paleo Faliro court and with coach Vassilis Frangias having just returned to its bench.

Ifaistos Limnou won the so-called Aegean derby beating host Kolossos 78-60 on Rhodes. Kolossos remains rock bottom at the table.