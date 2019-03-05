Trial of cleaning lady over false school certificate postponed

The appeal of a 53-year-old cleaning lady accused of submitting a fake elementary school graduation certificate in order to get a job in the public sector was postponed on Tuesday until April 9.

The mother of 13, who works as a cleaner at the University Hospital of Ioannina in northwestern Greece, was convicted in November to a suspended sentence of eight years after she was found to have submitted a certificate stating that she had completed the minimum education requirement for a civil service job when, in fact, she had left school earlier.

If her appeal is rejected in April, the woman, who is the only breadwinner in her family, stands to lose her job.