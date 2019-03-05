Pyatt: Thessaloniki to benefit most from Prespes accord

Thessaloniki will benefit the most from the name deal signed between Athens and Skopje, US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt said during a visit to Greece’s northern port city Tuesday.

“I remain convinced that the greatest beneficiaries of the Prespes Agreement are going to be right here in northern Greece, as Thessaloniki is restored to its historic role as the capital of the Balkans, the gateway for the Western Balkans to global markets and the Thessaloniki port is obviously a key part of that,” Pyatt was quoted as saying by the state-run Athens-Macedonian news agency.

“We are interested in the success and the vitality of the Port of Thessaloniki because that connects to our interest in the success and the vitality of northern Greece, the regions of Macedonia and Thrace,” he added according to the report.

Pyatt was in Thessaloniki to observe the preparations for the departure of the 4th US Combat Aviation Brigade that has been participating in military exercises with Greek military forces.

