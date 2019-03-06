The Athens Photo Festival consists of an extensive program of events, including learning programs, open talks and portfolio reviews. In addition to the main exhibition, which will be on display at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex from June 6 until July 29, there will be satellite shows in various locations around the city.



The festival is currently accepting submissions for its main exhibition, which will feature work by 100 photographers from all over the world. All kinds of photographers will be considered and a vibrant mixture of artists can be expected to get picked.



Last year, the contributing photographers came from Indonesia, the UK and just about everywhere in between. The purpose of the exhibition is to reflect the diversity of photography and visual culture in the world today.



The festival also welcomes submissions for its Photobook Show. All proposals must be submitted before March 31.

This article first appeared on Greece Is (www.greece-is.com), an English-language publishing initiative by Kathimerini.