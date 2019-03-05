Probunkers invites interest in 7 LNG bunkering ships

Athens-based company Probunkers is inviting stakeholders to make proposals for the design of its liquefied natural gas bunkering vessels (LNGBVs) for the offshore refueling of other vessels.



With the rapid expansion of LNG as a marine fuel, Probunkers is turning into a world-class investment opportunity, by building a reliable global-scale LNG bunkering network.



According to the project, Probunkers will design, build and operate a fleet of modern, eco-friendly LNG bunkering vessels as it embraces the ever-changing needs of global shipping.



At this stage, the company is interested in building seven LNGBVs, which will operate at various ports worldwide, and is inviting companies to submit initial concept design proposals, along with outline specifications and general arrangements for such vessels.



Proposals can be submitted until March 29.