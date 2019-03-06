German defense minister in Athens for security talks

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen stands in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a wreath-laying ceremony in central Athens before talks with her Greek counterpart Evangelos Apostolakis. Tuesday’s talks centered on ongoing security challenges and defense cooperation on bilateral and NATO level. Later, the German official attended an event on the European People’s Party at the Constantinos Karamanlis Institute for Democracy, during which she referred to New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis as the “next prime minister of Greece.” [AP/Petros Giannakouris]