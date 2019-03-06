Tax inspectors are now focusing on individual taxpayers, who until recently were not on the authorities’ radar as interest was focused on large-scale tax evasion by businesses. However, the major rise of short-term property rentals on platforms such as Airbnb and HomeAway is leading to individuals cropping up in the monitoring schedule too.

According to the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, “tax evasion among individuals is mainly recorded in incomes from rentals or property transactions.”

According to IAPR plans, the main means of identifying tax dodging will be the analysis of bank data as part of the inspection process: Tax inspectors will use details from the property register and the tax declarations, as well as transaction data, to establish whether the declared incomes coincide with payments through bank accounts.