Pyatt: Evidence of Russian efforts to undermine Vartholomaios

US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt has said there is evidence of Russian efforts to undermine Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios.



Speaking to Antenna TV on the sidelines of an event on disinformation, Pyatt said, “We’ve seen evidence of this kind of manipulation of information in Greece. We’ve seen Russian efforts in the Church, the efforts to undermine the role of the Ecumenical Patriarch.”



However, the American ambassador said he had not seen evidence of Moscow trying to meddle in Greece’s upcoming parliamentary elections.



The event was organized by the Atlantic Council, together with the US Embassy to Greece and Greek think tank diaNEOsis.



The American ambassador said that the aim of the event was to raise awareness so that Greek institutions and the media “can be alert and able to respond.”