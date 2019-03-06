NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

ANEL set to announce Baltakos as MEP candidate

TAGS: Politics, EU

Panayiotis Baltakos, an ultra-conservative senior official in the New Democracy government of Antonis Samaras, will stand as a candidate for Independent Greeks (ANEL) in the upcoming European Parliament elections, reports said Wednesday.

His candidacy was expected to be confirmed later Wednesday.

Last year, Baltakos formed a political party – called Force of Hellenism – with Dimitris Kammenos, an ultranationalist lawmaker who parted ways with ANEL over the Macedonia name deal.

It was not clear what Baltakos’s candidacy would mean for the project.

