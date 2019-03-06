Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Supreme Court in Athens
The Supreme Court building in Athens has been evacuated following an anonymous bomb threat received on Wednesday.
Police said a man called at the Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper at 11.36 a.m. and said that an explosive device had been placed inside the facility. He said the explosive would go off at 2.30 p.m.
Police said the building had been evacuated and security were conducting a preliminary search.