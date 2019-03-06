Damage in Hania from storm estimated at 17 mln euros

The damages caused to the regional unit of Hania in western Crete by last week's storms is estimated to reach 17 million euros, the local municipality said on Wednesday.



In a report compiled by Hania's technical services, mayor Tasos Vamvoukas said the funds are needed to repair damages to the region's road network, restore infrastructure along the coast, close sinkholes, clear landslides and prepare the necessary studies to deal with the possibility of new landslides.



The storm, dubbed Okeanis by the National Observatory's weather service, caused widespread damage in Crete and particularly in Hania last week, where a state of emergency had to be declared.



Flooding swept away roads and caused two small bridges to collapse, while also prompting the evacuation of a village in Rethymno.