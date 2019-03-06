Albena Azmanova | Athens | March 7

Political theorist Albena Azmanova, who teaches at Kent University’s Brussels School of International Studies, will deliver a lecture titled “Populism and the Transformation of Capitalism,” at the Athens Concert Hall on Thursday, March 7. Azmanova, whose appearance in Greece has been arranged in cooperation with the Birkbeck Institute for the Humanities, is currently working on a book titled “The Crisis of ‘the Crisis of Capitalism.’” Her lecture will be in English with simultaneous Greek translation and starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free of charge, with priority coupons distributed as of 5.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 2107.282.333, www.megaron.gr