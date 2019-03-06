Make the Economy Scream | Athens | From March 7

After premiering at the ongoing Thessaloniki Documentary Film Festival, journalist Aris Hatzistefanou's documentary “Make the Economy Scream” is making its Athens debut at the Trianon cinema on Thursday, March 7. In this film, the Greek investigative journalist travels to Venezuela to explore the roots and causes of its economic collapse, speaking with experts, analysts, academics and people on the street. Screenings will take place for at least a week, at 6, 8 and 10 p.m.

Trianon, 21 Kodringtonos & Patission,

Victoria Square, tel 210.821.5469