Thousands of laughing gas canisters seized in Corfu

Port authorities on the Ionian island of Corfu confiscated 55,400 8-gram canisters of laughing gas (nitrous oxide) on Wednesday.

According to the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR), the canisters containing the gas also known as “hippy crack” – as well as balloons containing N2O – were found in a warehouse owned by an alcoholic drinks trader.

Authorities said the nitrous oxide was seized as the warehouse owner did not have documents proving where it was purchased from.

It is illegal to buy or sell nitrous oxide for recreational use in Greece.