The reporting of news has changed drastically in the internet age. It is not just not fake news – the deliberate misinformation of people – that is flourishing and shaking the very foundations of Western democracies; it is also, unfortunately, the recycling and reproduction of inaccurate reports, which is mainly due to journalists’ laziness and the lack of any obligation to verify the facts.

The problem is that one journalist can inadvertently make a mistake and then this mistake can be reproduced over and over again by the type of journalism that subscribes to the concept of copy-paste. All of us working in the field of news gathering must be very careful. We all make mistakes and this is natural, but recycling inaccurate news only whittles away at our credibility and causes great damage.