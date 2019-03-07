Greece turns heads at ITB Berlin travel trade show

Exhibitors and guests gather at the Greece stand at ITB Berlin, the world’s leading travel trade show, in the German capital on Wednesday, where some 10,000 companies from 181 countries and regions are presenting new travel services and offers. Running through Monday, Malaysia is the partner country of the fair this year. Greek exhibitors say they have so far received positive feedback from their German hosts and are expecting a significant rise in tourist numbers this year, with this increase estimated at 5 million. [Jens Schlueter/EPA]