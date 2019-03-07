The revenues of the Single Social Security Fund (EFKA) have been on a worrying course over the last few months, coinciding with the government’s declared intention to introduce a new and favorable settlement scheme for contribution dues.

According to former labor minister Giorgos Koutroumanis, in February the collection rate among freelance professionals was at just 54 percent, as revenues came to about 128 million euros compared to the 235 million EFKA demanded from this category of workers.

He added that takings are down 18.5 percent on the previous month and about 25 percent less than December 2018.