Three dead in migrant boat sinking off Samos

One man and three children died on Thursday after a boat they were on sank off the east coast of the Greek island of Samos, in the eastern Aegean, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



The coast guard recovered the body of a man from the sea, while the two children died while they were being transported along with 9 more migrants to the island.



The rescuees told coast guard officials there were 12 people on the vessel.