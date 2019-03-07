NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Three dead in migrant boat sinking off Samos

TAGS: Migration, Death

One man and three children died on Thursday after a boat they were on sank off the east coast of the Greek island of Samos, in the eastern Aegean, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The coast guard recovered the body of a man from the sea, while the two children died while they were being transported along with 9 more migrants to the island.

The rescuees told coast guard officials there were 12 people on the vessel. 

