Parliament approves creation of safe spaces for drug use

Greek Parliament on Thursday voted to open supervised drug consumption sites where people can use drugs with sterile injection equipment under the supervision of trained staff.



The legislation, presented by the health ministry, was voted with 229 votes in favour, 32 against and one "present".



The consumption sites will be created and operated by Greece’s Organization Against Drugs, OKANA, the dependent users treatment and rehabilitation center, KETHEA, and the two psychiatric hospitals in Athens and Thessaloniki.



These sites will prevent cases of overdose and the transmission of diseases through the use of syringes. They will also link users to addiction treatment on request.



To use the sites, addicts will have to register with the users register. The new legislation also stipulates that the possession and use of drugs in those areas will not constitute a crime.



Licenses for the sites will be issued by the minister of health.