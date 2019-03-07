NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Mitsotakis to start two-day visit to the US

Politics

Conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will start a two-day visit to the United States on Thursday, where he is expected to meet with fund managers.

On Thursday, he will speak at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Boston and on Friday he will meet with investors in New York.

The New Democracy leader is also expected to meet with the heads of investments funds. 

