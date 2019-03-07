Composer Theodorakis hospitalized with breathing and heart problems

Veteran composer Mikis Theodorakis is being treated for breathing problems and heart rate irregularities (tachyarrhythmia) at the Athens Medical Centre since February 26, the hospital said in a press release Thursday.



According to the statement, he is receiving intravenous medication and his treatment is continuing.



There were no further details on his condition or when he might be discharged.



In August last year, Theodorakis, 93, was put in the intensive care unit of an Athens hospital for 24 hours due to heart problems.