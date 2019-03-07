Court acquits all suspects in explosives shipment trial

A court in the port city of Piraeus acquitted all nine suspects in the trial concerning the Andromeda, a Tanzania-flagged cargo ship that was intercepted off the coast of Crete in January carrying 410 tons of explosives in January 2018.



The eight foreign crew members and a 52-year-old Greek suspected to be the Andromeda’s owner had been held in detention at the Greek capital’s Korydallos Prison, accused of transferring the explosives to Libya, in violation of an arms embargo imposed by the United Nations in 2011 on the civil war-torn country.



A series of suspect trips between Turkey, Egypt and Libya had put the ship on the radar of European authorities about two months before the Greek Coast Guard launched the search and turned up the shipment of explosives that were ostensibly headed from Turkey to a mining company in Ethiopia.