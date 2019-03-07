Piraeus court acquits all suspects in explosives shipment trial

A court in the port city of Piraeus Thursday acquitted all nine suspects in the trial concerning a Tanzania-flagged cargo ship that was intercepted off the coast of Crete in January 2018 carrying 410 tons of explosives.



The Andromeda’s eight foreign crew members and a 52-year-old Greek man believed to be the ship’s owner were accused of attempting to transfer the explosives to Libya, in violation of an arms embargo imposed by the United Nations in 2011. They were detained at Attica’s Korydallos Prison.



A series of suspect trips between Turkey, Egypt and Libya had put the ship on the radar of European authorities about two months before the Hellenic Coast Guard launched the search and turned up the shipment of explosives that were headed from Turkey to a mining company in Ethiopia.