The death toll from what is turning out to be a particularly bad flu season has climbed to 111, data for the week of February 25 - March 3 from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO) showed Thursday.



According to the same data, 20 people died of flu-related causes in that period.



Of the 111 people that have died this season, 99 had been in intensive care units.



KEELPNO added that of the 337 serious confirmed cases of flu recorded since the start of the season, just 15 percent (49) concerned patients who had been vaccinated.