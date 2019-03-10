Pascal Schumacher | Athens | March 15

Pioneering Luxembourgish jazz artist Pascal Schumacher returns to the Athens Concert Hall for the third time on Friday, March 15, with a sound and image extravaganza titled “Drops & Points.” The vibraphone virtuoso and multi-award-winning composer marries classical music with minimal and electronic sounds to create volumetric effects and narrative images with cutting-edge digital technology. He is joined by French guitarist Maxime Delpierre, sound and video designer Joachim Olaya, and the Paris team Collectif Scale, who have created the scenography. The show starts at 10 p.m. and tickets cost 11 and 18 euros. Advanced reservations are recommended.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr