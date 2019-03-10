SNFCC Festivities | Athens | March 10 & 11

Costumes are encouraged at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on the main day of the Greek Carnival, on Sunday, March 10, as the celebrations at the SNFCC will include live music, displays by dance professionals and DJ sets. The following day is Clean Monday and the Cultural Center is inviting kids of all ages to come fly their kites at the Stavros Niarchos Park and to participate in all sorts of creative fun. For details of the special holiday program, log on to www.snfcc.org.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000