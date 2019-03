The City of Athens has organized a morning of fun and entertainment at its Technopolis cultural complex, with activities, arts and crafts workshops, costume-making and a parade, a magic show, an interactive performance, and much more. The event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi,

tel 213.010.9300