Peter Hammill | Athens | March 8 & 9

British prog-rock icon Peter Hammill is coming to Athens for two shows at the Gagarin 205 on Friday and Saturday, March 8 and 9, ahead of the release at the end of the month of his eight CD box set, “Not Yet, Not Now,” and in April of the 50th anniversary edition of “The Aerosol Grey Machine.” The founder of Van der Graaf Generator was honored with the Visionary award at the first Progressive Music Awards in 2012. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 20 and 23 euros. They can be purchased online at www.viva.gr or at the door on the night.

Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion,

tel 211.411.2500, www.gagarin205.gr