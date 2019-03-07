Breaking Art | Athens | March 8

Six choreographers – Jakob Jautz and Clara-Marie Mueller from Germany, Yara Boustany from Lebanon and Italy, and Venetsiana Kalabaliki, Anna Kalogera, Mirto Delimichali and Aggelos Papadopoulos from Greece – have joined forces with six young musicians-composers – Greece's Alexandros Artemisios, Giorgos Gargalas, Sotiris Ziliaskopoulos, Rafailia Babasidou, Pinelopi Papagiannopoulou and Stamatis Pasopoulos, and Vera Buhss from Germany – to create original works that will be presented at the Athens Concert Hall on Friday, March 8. The show, “Breaking Art II,” is the result of a creative collaboration workshop taught by Sophia Mavragani and Thanos Polymeneas-Liontiris. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets cost 8 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr