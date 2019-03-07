Cyprus third in EU citizenships relative to population

Cyprus came in third place for highest number of citizenships granted in 2017 relative to population, while there was an EU-wide decrease in the overall numbers from previous years.



According to Eurostat, there were 825,400 people who obtained citizenship of an EU-28 Member State in 2017, a decrease of 17 percent compared to 2016 with 995,000 and down from 841,000 in 2015.



Cyprus News Agency (CNA) on Thursday said that 5517 individuals obtained the republic’s citizenship, a 18 percent increase since 2016. About 23.8 percent of them were Russians, 9.1 percent UK citizens and 8.7 percent from Ukraine.



The highest number of citizenships relative to local populations were granted by Luxembourg with 8.4 per thousand persons, followed by Sweden with 6.9, and Cyprus with 6.4 which was almost four times the EU average. [Kathimerini Cyprus]