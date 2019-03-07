Release of almost 1 bln to Greece likely to be postponed, EU official tells Kathimerini

The chance that Greece will get the green light for the disbursement of a roughly one-billion-euro tranche of ECB profit returns on Greek bond holdings is increasingly unlikely, an EU official has told Kathimerini on condition of anonymity.



According to the official, the recent European Commission compliance report showed that Greece has not yet met all necessary conditions and that progress would be assessed on Monday.



The official said that a number of key issues were still pending, including legislation regarding the protection of borrowers’ primary residence.



The official said the decision on Greece could be postponed to April.