Academy of Athens selects Draghi as foreign partner
The Academy of Athens selected European Central Bank President Mario Draghi as its foreign partner in the sector of economic studies and economic and monetary policy on Thursday.
“With his work he has contributed decisively toward the preservation of monetary and financial stability, and the support of economic growth in Europe and internationally,” a statement by the Academy read.