Coroner rules heart attack in death of Nigerian man

A coroner investigating the death of a Nigerian man in police custody in downtown Athens on February 8 yesterday ruled that the 35-year-old had “ischemic-type myocardial lesions” as a result of drug abuse.



The report said that toxicology tests had revealed traces of several different narcotics as well as alcohol in the man’s blood and urine, and that the condition of his heart suggested long-term abuse.



The report will be sent to a prosecutor who will be responsible for determining whether the Omonia Square police precinct should be held responsible for the 35-year-old’s death while in its custody.



The man’s death has prompted several protest rallies and accusations of police brutality, particularly from migrant groups.

