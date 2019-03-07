Investments on the agenda during Mitsotakis’s US visit

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis began a two-day visit to the US Thursday where he is expected to brief investors and outline out his vision for the Greek economy.

He is due to speak at Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in Boston Thursday, while he will meet with investors in New York Friday.

He is also expected to meet with representatives of the Greek diaspora.

Mitsotakis has repeatedly stated that a change at the helm in Greece will invigorate investor interest in the country.

The conservatives believe that the international community has embraced the prospect of a ND government and officials Thursday cited remarks by former European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso – now non-executive chairman of Goldman Sachs International – at the Delphi Economic Forum last week, that markets are expecting a conservative administration and that’s why there is greater confidence in Greece’s future.