Lena Headey draws attention to desperation at Moria

International Rescue Committee Voice Lena Headey is seen at the Moria camp on Lesvos on Tuesday. The “Game of Thrones” star urged EU leaders to find a solution to the crisis which has left thousands in limbo. “The situation seems to have reached a new peak of desperation,” said Headey who last visited the island two years ago. “Being stuck in limbo with no certainty about the future has an alarming effect on the mental health of people who have been living in Moria; as an advocate for mental health, what I saw on Lesvos resonated deeply... This is a European crisis and it is Europe’s responsibility to find a solution.” [Jodi Hilton/IRC]