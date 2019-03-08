Greece’s first 10-year bond in nine years, albeit timid, has been hailed – to to some degree, and not unfairly so – as a return to normality.



Equally or perhaps more encouraging is the fact that over the past decade or so, when the Greek state was frozen, a small number of Greek businesses managed to weather the storm and remain standing on their own two feet despite the many scalps claimed by the economic meltdown.



Now, and although the national economy is still not yet firmly back on a steady path of growth, these businesses are already reaping the reward of having the confidence of the markets.



Robust Greek business is the only thing that can show the way forward and pull the cart out of the mud.