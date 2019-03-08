Bomb threat made against Piraeus courthouse

Police in Piraeus on Friday were evacuating the port city's courthouse after two anonymous callers claimed that a bomb was rigged to go off on the premises.

The unnamed woman called Skai television and radio's exchange at around 9.30 a.m. and a second person made a call to a prosecutor shortly after on Friday morning, claiming that the Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire urban guerrilla group had placed an explosive device at the Piraeus courthouse.

Police were alerted and proceeded with a full evacuation, while a bomb disposal unit searched the area for any explosives.