Attica region announces mosquito spraying program

Insecticide spraying to curb the capital’s mosquito populations is due to start in Athens’s northern suburbs this week.



The Attica Regional Authority will be spraying in brush, creeks, woods, parks and other areas where conditions are conducive to mosquito breeding, in the suburbs of Aghia Paraskevi, Halandri, Vrilissia, Penteli, Kifissia, Papagou and Holargos on Tuesday, before the program extends to other parts of the city.