NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Attica region announces mosquito spraying program

TAGS: Health

Insecticide spraying to curb the capital’s mosquito populations is due to start in Athens’s northern suburbs this week.

The Attica Regional Authority will be spraying in brush, creeks, woods, parks and other areas where conditions are conducive to mosquito breeding, in the suburbs of Aghia Paraskevi, Halandri, Vrilissia, Penteli, Kifissia, Papagou and Holargos on Tuesday, before the program extends to other parts of the city.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 