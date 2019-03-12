Police creates domestic violence unit

The Greek Police (ELAS) has created a department for dealing with domestic violence and providing specialist training to officers around the country on how to prevent and manage crimes within the family.



Staff at the new department will have specific guidelines on how to file and build domestic violence cases, how to handle victims and also on raising public awareness.



ELAS will also create a database recording all incidents of domestic violence, with details concerning the perpetrators and their victims.



The initiative foresees two central departments at police headquarters in Athens and Thessaloniki, as well as smaller regional departments elsewhere.