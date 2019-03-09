Women’s Day marked with demo, work stoppage

Intime News

International Women’s Day was marked in central Athens on Friday with a rally at Klafthmonos Square.



The demo was joined by anti-racists, feminists, trade unions and women’s groups who called for workers in the private and public sectors to stop work, not go shopping and abstain from family obligations for the whole day.



A work stoppage called by Greece’s civil servants’ union (ADEDY) took place from 1 p.m. until the end of the shift. Demonstrators said they were protesting against the oppression and exploitation of women.