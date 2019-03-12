Storms, high winds and cold weather sweep into Greece

After a particularly balmy long weekend with clear skies and springtime warmth, Greece on Tuesday braced for a cold front that will push the temperature down by as much as 10 degrees Celsius in many parts and bring strong showers, including in the capital.

The National Observatory's Meteo weather service on Tuesday morning warned of storms and gale-force winds affecting most parts of the country, from the west and north to the eastern Aegean, with some snow also expected at higher altitudes.

Snow is also forecast for Mount Parnitha in Attica, where temperatures on Tuesday night are forecast to drop to around 11 degrees Celsius and chilly northerly winds will reach speeds of up to 9 Beaufort.

Nighttime lows are seen at around 7 degrees Celsius in Thessaloniki, where winds will also be strong, especially at sea. In other parts of the north, the cold will be more pronounced as temperatures plunge to as low as -1 Celsius in the highlands of western Macedonia.

The islands of the Aegean will fare better, with highs of between 16 to 18 degrees, but winds will be strong, especially in northern and central parts, where Meteo sees them reaching speeds of 10 Beaufort overnight, which may result in ferry sailings being canceled on Wednesday morning.

The Ionian should also prepare for gale-force winds, which are seen easing as of Wednesday.