Public hospital workers to walk off the job on Thursday

The union of Greece's public hospital workers, POEDIN, on Tuesday called a 24-hour strike for Thursday in protest at the looming loss of dozens of patient transporters.

POEDIN is reacting to a government decision outlined in an Interior Ministry draft bill to transfer to local authorities 526 former school guards who had been assigned to help at understaffed public hospitals.

Greece's public hospitals are already unable to cope with demand, POEDIN claimed on Tuesday, saying that the decision is aimed at drumming up support for the government ahead of elections.

“Instead of hiring staff for hospitals that are operating below minimum safety requirements, they are stripping them even further,” the union said.

It added that protesters will be gathering at Mavili Square on Vassilissis Sofias Avenue at 9.30 p.m. to march onto the Labor Ministry in the city center.