Doctors Without Borders pays tribute to Yannis Behrakis

Doctors Without Borders (Medecins sans Frontieres) has published a video paying tribute to Yannis Behrakis, the late photojournalist whose poignant images helped raise international awareness of the plight of hundreds of thousands of refugees trying to escape war at the peak of the migrant crisis in Greece in 2015 and 2016.

The video comes a few days after the death of the Pulitzer-winning Reuters photographer, who lost the battle with cancer early this month at the age of 58.

The compilation of stills by Behrakis and quotes from people who worked with or were helped by MSF Greece is part of an exhibition between the non-governmental organization and the Greek photographer titled “People on the Move” that was shown at Athens International Airport in 2016.