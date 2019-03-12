Robert Frost | Athens | March 13

Much loved in Greece, Robert Frost (1874-1963) visited the country 58 years ago as a guest of the Hellenic American Union, which is paying tribute to the American poet with a special event on Wednesday, March 13. This evening of verse brings together 15 poets to read selected works by Frost in both the original and a new Greek translation. The participating poets include Orfeas Apergis, Mary Yossi, Myrsini Gana, Antonia Gounaropoulou, Yiannis Doukas, Katerina Iliopoulou, Lenia Safiropoulou, Lefteris Zacharioudakis, Panayotis Ioannidis, Lena Kallergi, Dimitra Kotoula, Stergios Mitas, Artemis Michailidou, Christiana Mygdali and Kostas Plisiotis. Stefanos Bacigal and Chris Sakellaridis will read the original poems. The event starts at 7.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge.



Hellenic American Union, 22 Massalias, Kolonaki, tel 210.368.0052, www.hau.gr