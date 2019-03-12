NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Eleven injured in bus collision in western Athens

TAGS: Transport

Eleven people were reportedly injured when two city buses collided in the district of Egaleo in western Athens on Tuesday.

According to a local news website, one of the drivers violated a stop sign and hit an incoming bus at the corner of Korytsas and Pindou streets. One of the two buses then rammed into a pillar of a building.

The same site said 11 passengers are believed to have suffered injuries but no details were available on their condition.

Traffic in the area has been restored.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 