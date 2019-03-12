Eleven injured in bus collision in western Athens

Eleven people were reportedly injured when two city buses collided in the district of Egaleo in western Athens on Tuesday.



According to a local news website, one of the drivers violated a stop sign and hit an incoming bus at the corner of Korytsas and Pindou streets. One of the two buses then rammed into a pillar of a building.



The same site said 11 passengers are believed to have suffered injuries but no details were available on their condition.



Traffic in the area has been restored.