Eleven injured in bus collision in western Athens
Eleven people were reportedly injured when two city buses collided in the district of Egaleo in western Athens on Tuesday.
According to a local news website, one of the drivers violated a stop sign and hit an incoming bus at the corner of Korytsas and Pindou streets. One of the two buses then rammed into a pillar of a building.
The same site said 11 passengers are believed to have suffered injuries but no details were available on their condition.
Traffic in the area has been restored.