Weapons cache found in western Attica

A veritable arsenal of weapons was found in the possession of a 60-year-old man after a police raid on his home in Aspropyrgos, western Attica, Tuesday.



Among the long list of items confiscated were two shotguns, a rifle, a revolver, a pistol, an assortment of knives, a crossbow with nine arrows, a stun gun, a wooden bow and arrow, and various weapons accessories.



The suspect, a Greek national, was to appear before a prosecutor on charges of illegal weapons possession.