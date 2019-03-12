NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Skipper of dinghy arrested following fatal accident off Samos

Port authorities on the eastern Aegean island of Samos arrested the 24-year-old skipper of a dinghy that sank last week, leading to the deaths of two boys and their father, who had been on board.

The skipper, a foreign national, is charged with causing a shipwreck, illegal entry to Greece and the illegal transfer of migrants into the country.

The two boys, who were twins, were 4 years old.

The dinghy, which had 12 people on board, went down in the sea area of Cape Gatos, off the island’s eastern coast, late on Wednesday evening.

