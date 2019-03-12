Skipper of dinghy arrested following fatal accident off Samos
Online
Port authorities on the eastern Aegean island of Samos arrested the 24-year-old skipper of a dinghy that sank last week, leading to the deaths of two boys and their father, who had been on board.
Port authorities on the eastern Aegean island of Samos arrested the 24-year-old skipper of a dinghy that sank last week, leading to the deaths of two boys and their father, who had been on board.
The skipper, a foreign national, is charged with causing a shipwreck, illegal entry to Greece and the illegal transfer of migrants into the country.
The two boys, who were twins, were 4 years old.
The dinghy, which had 12 people on board, went down in the sea area of Cape Gatos, off the island’s eastern coast, late on Wednesday evening.