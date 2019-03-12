Eurostat: Greek fertility rate among EU’s lowest

In 2017, Greece had among the lowest fertility rates in the European Union, according to the latest figures published by Eurostat.



The EU statistics agency found that Greece was in the bottom five, with a fertility rate of 1.35 births per woman, down from 1.38 in 2016. Cyprus and Italy had a slightly lower rate at 1.32, ahead of Spain at 1.31 and Malta at 1.26. France had the highest fertility rate (1.9) in the EU, followed by Sweden (1.78) and Ireland (1.77).



Moreover, the average age of first-time Greek mothers was 30.4 years, slightly below Italy (31.1), Spain (30.9) and Luxembourg (30.8), and above Ireland (30.3).



The countries with the youngest first-time mothers were Bulgaria (26.1), Romania (26.5) and Latvia (27.1).