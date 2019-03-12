Three rescued after car plunges off cliff in Crete

A woman and her two children on Tuesday were pulled out of a car that fell off a cliff at a rural road in the regional unit of Rethymno, northern Crete.



According to initial information, the woman was driving on the road linking Sisses with Aloides when she lost control of the vehicle and plunged from a height of about 80 meters.



Drivers who witnessed the accident called the EKAV ambulance service which arrived with an EMAK rescue team and managed to rescue the three passengers trapped inside.



All three were transferred to a hospital in Rethymno where they are being treated for their injuries.



The woman is believed to be in more serious condition than the children, but no details were immediately available on their health.